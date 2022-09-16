 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We need to start working with the tribes again

In 2001, gaming developers successfully created an electronic facsimile of Class II bingo that resembled slot machine play. Due to technological advances and management capabilities of tribal gaming executives, gaming profit distributions increased dramatically.

The impact of tribal gaming in Oklahoma for 2019 exceeded $15 billion. Tribal governments began spending at levels not seen before. Adequate money was available to increase social service delivery to tribal members.

In addition to world class casinos built across Oklahoma, tribal employees began to exercise buying power, paying a myriad of taxes every step of the way and significantly increasing tax bases for non-tribal governments.

The tribal financial boon included generosity in communities across Oklahoma. Roads and infrastructure improvements in small towns and rural areas are for everyone's use. Tribal contributions for local schools and municipal governments benefit all citizens.

Historically, Oklahoma governors forced to work with tribal officials gratefully acknowledged the financial windfall enjoyed by everyone. Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen the exact opposite approach.

Rather than graciously accepting tribal gaming funding stemming from the 2004 gaming compacts, he deemed state gaming distributions as inadequate. Rather than working seamlessly with tribal counterparts, he has disrespected their efforts and accomplishments.

This governor has, to his credit, created the most corrupt administration in recent memory. Think Swadley’s, and repaying millions in COVID-19 relief. He is less than forthcoming and normally deflects blame to his subordinates. If you want to vote for Stitt and good government, you will have to vote twice.

