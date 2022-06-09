 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need to reach out to each other to solve gun violence crisis

  • 0

Another meaningless slaughter. Another round of thoughts and prayers. Another round of blame and accusations. And no one accepts responsibility.

It only happens because we don’t do anything to stop it from happening. Politicians primarily seek re-election and bow to the financial support that sustains it.

What we do to reach out to those with whom we disagree is the first step to coming together. The future of this great nation depends upon it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

"Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Ryan Walters states 'this is not a gun problem,' he reassures us, 'this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense,'" writes Tulsa resident Stephen Gerkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert