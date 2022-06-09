Letter: We need to reach out to each other to solve gun violence crisis

Another meaningless slaughter. Another round of thoughts and prayers. Another round of blame and accusations. And no one accepts responsibility.

It only happens because we don’t do anything to stop it from happening. Politicians primarily seek re-election and bow to the financial support that sustains it.

What we do to reach out to those with whom we disagree is the first step to coming together. The future of this great nation depends upon it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

