Letter: We need to keep our kids safe from gun violence

Don’t get me wrong. I love my country and cannot imagine living anywhere else. The problem is America is broken and we have to fix it.

We are ruining our future by mistreating the youngest generation. As a teacher, I have seen the effect on my students who have been isolated, missed essential education and witnessed the deterioration of our society.

The most damaging thing is seeing the country become one huge Jerry Springer set. We have normalized verbal and physical abuse by setting it as our entertainment in shared videos. Pointing fingers is a national pastime.

My favorite is blaming teachers. As if we have time in our hamster-wheel day to conspire by encouraging acceptance and reading books.

It’s time. We need to change. Will it be difficult? Yes. Will it be comfortable? No. But you know what I am most uncomfortable with at this moment? Losing another innocent life to another mass shooting.

