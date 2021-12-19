Letter: We need to help the kids of failed adoptions

Many foster teens who are adopted out of foster care experience a failed adoption. There have been numerous stories of failed adoptions among teens who were in foster care. However, the failed adoptions are not tracked.

Additionally, some teens are fostered and adopted because of money. There are many untold stories of the heartache that failed adoptions bring. In fact, there is not even much research among foster youth who have experienced a failed adoption.

People should care about failed adoptions among foster youth because youth miss out on so much funding that could have helped them become successful adults.

Youth who age out of foster care receive help and funding from the state if they know of the resource. However, if a teenager is adopted at a certain age, then they will lose out on all their funding.

Adoptive parents are supposed to help their teens become successful adults. However, since failed adoptions are not tracked, the state will never know if they were cared for or not after their 18th birthday.