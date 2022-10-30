 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We need to elect people who will end our OPEC addiction

So Saudi Arabia and OPEC are again playing one of their favorite games, which is enjoying how much power they have by manipulating the price of oil. Meanwhile, the Big Oil companies have been absolutely making a killing with billions in profits.

The president of the United States has practically nothing to do with the price of gas. Our local politicians, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Markwayne Mullin and more, are power grabbers who bow down to Big Oil.

I am thankful for those who are smart and creative enough to continue the efforts with energy sources like such as electric, solar, wind etc.

Yes, oil production has been mostly good for our state, but how long are we going to be addicted to the wares of OPEC? And how long are we going to let incompetent, lazy politicians, currently Republicans, run our state?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

