Letter: We need to educate ourselves about disinformation

I am increasingly dismayed about actions being taken to weaken our democracy.

They include legislation making voting more difficult; new laws that give state legislatures the ability to overturn election results; continuing false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen”; new state laws making it difficult to teach the American history in schools; and an unwillingness by many to accept science in regard to climate change and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

I now read that well-educated people in national leadership positions have described the Jan. 6, 2021, events as “…ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

What? Do these people read newspapers, watch TV news, or look at actual footage of the assault on our Capitol? We have survived a civil war, the Jim Crow years, assassinations of our national leaders, McCarthyism, the Vietnam War protests, and more, so perhaps we will also survive the current threat to our democracy.

To do so we must educate ourselves on how to sort out facts from false information and conspiracy theories. We need to wean ourselves off social media where much of our disinformation originates. We must protect ourselves against autocratic leaders and false prophets.