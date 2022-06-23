Letter: We need to control urban sprawl in Tulsa

Tulsa’s population is growing, oil prices are climbing, and sustainability is becoming an increasing concern in the face of climate change. At this key moment in Tulsa’s development, we must plan for a future that does not include unchecked urban sprawl.

Urban sprawl has significant environmental repercussions. Sprawl leads to more driving, more parking lots and more buildings — all mean a bigger carbon footprint.

One fundamental way to prevent sprawl is the implementation of better public transport, green spaces, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.

Other tools in our urban planning toolbox are sustainable zoning laws and incentives for developers to work with pre-existing buildings rather than focusing on new construction on the edges of an already spreading metro area.

The Aero bus route and the Gathering Place are two great steps in the right direction. But we need more.

While the expenses of these changes may seem high, they can save us money in the future, both as a city and as citizens.

Tulsa can become an example of good urban planning in a world facing an environmental crisis. If we act now, we can build a better tomorrow for Tulsa.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.