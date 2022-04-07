Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Is anybody noticing the increasingly sad level of hypocrisy reached by Oklahoma’s legislative delegation when it comes to say, everything?

A recent example is U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s (and others in the state delegation) voting against military aid funding supporting the Ukrainian effort to save their country from a Russian invasion.

After casting that vote, Lankford unashamedly criticized the Biden administration for not providing enough military support to Ukraine.

He did this with the same straight face he employed on Jan. 6 addressing the joint session of Congress propagating the falsity of a rigged presidential election. After barely escaping the ensuing violence of that day, he apparently changed his mind and voted to verify an election he supposedly believed was stolen.

When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?

It’s simple. Lankford and his type are wholly owned subsidiaries of hard-right ideologues and big money donors and thereby march lockstep in compliance to the preferences of radical benefactors.

In doing so, they perpetually exhibit not only incredible hypocrisy, but whiplash inconsistency. They sound like frogs croaking in unison in a stagnant pond.

When will Oklahoma come to its senses and elect public servants who understand how representative democracy works? Why can’t Oklahoma get back to electing genuine public servants instead of a bunch of croaking frogs?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.