 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need open primaries

  • 0

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

I couldn’t help smiling at the two letters against “open primaries.” I’m a 75-year-old native Oklahoman, born at St. John hospital. My father’s family migrated from Texas in 1908 and my mother’s from Kansas in 1912.

Yes, Oklahoma was a Yellow Dog Democrat state until the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1965. President Lyndon Johnson was correct when he stated he had given The South to the Republicans for generations.

Today’s political alignment in the South is not an accident and that unfortunately includes Oklahoma. The growth of our suburban schools is a direct result of white flight.

I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

"Let us look at what primaries are for. They are for political parties to select their respective nominees for the general election," says Tulsa resident Lloyd Noble II.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert