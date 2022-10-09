Letter: We need open primaries

I couldn’t help smiling at the two letters against “open primaries.” I’m a 75-year-old native Oklahoman, born at St. John hospital. My father’s family migrated from Texas in 1908 and my mother’s from Kansas in 1912.

Yes, Oklahoma was a Yellow Dog Democrat state until the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1965. President Lyndon Johnson was correct when he stated he had given The South to the Republicans for generations.

Today’s political alignment in the South is not an accident and that unfortunately includes Oklahoma. The growth of our suburban schools is a direct result of white flight.

I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries.

