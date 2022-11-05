Letter: We need more women represented in coaching and administration

There is a gross underrepresentation of females in collegiate athletics coaching and administration. The question we need to be asking is, “why?”

Why, after 50 years of the passage of Title IX, are females still not adequately represented in these positions? Why must females continue to fight to get a seat at the table?

The lack of female role models and mentors in these positions continues to be concerning, as females wanting to have a role in coaching or athletic administration do not have equal representation at the collegiate level. Who better to mentor young, aspiring females than those who have already fought their way to the proverbial “table?”

It is time to enforce all aspects of Title IX and have equality in institutions that receive federal funding. Investing in and empowering women is a win/win for all. Young girls need to see someone who looks like them directing sports programs or even coaching a men’s sport.

There are no valid reasons for change not to occur. The time is now for us to persuade lawmakers to consider addressing the lack of equal female representation in collegiate coaching and athletic administrative roles. We cannot be unwilling to push the envelope and require new policies addressing this issue. The time is now to invest in women.

