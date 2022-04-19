Letter: We need more social workers in Tulsa

There’s an old saying that we should not look into our neighbor’s bowl to see if they have more than us; we should only look to see if they have enough.

This shouldn’t sound like novel advice, nor should it come across as socialist propaganda or bleeding heart liberalism. Politics is the last reason we should weigh the lives of our fellow citizens with disdain.

No, we should be counted on to take care of those who need it most because it’s the right thing to do. The compassionate ones are the social workers who are fighting constantly to help others gain the dignity and respect we all deserve. Tulsa needs more social workers.

The primary mission of the social work profession is to enhance human well-being and help meet the basic human needs of all people, with particular attention to the needs and empowerment of people who are vulnerable, oppressed, and living in poverty.

A historic and defining feature of social work is the profession’s focus on individual well-being in a social context and the well-being of society. Fundamental to social work is attention to the environmental forces that create, contribute to, and address problems in living.

Social workers promote social justice and social change with and on behalf of clients. Tulsa needs more social workers!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.