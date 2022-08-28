Letter: We need more low- and no-cost spay/neuter facilities for animals

We have many animal welfare advocates in Oklahoma. But the truth is we are severely outnumbered and there is no way any of us can keep up with the sheer volume of animals needing homes.

Newer and bigger facilities in which to house animals with no homes is not the answer. It never will be.

I originally wrote a letter to the editor to many newspapers in 2008. Sadly, nothing has improved for the animals.

I have spent many hours discussing the need to educate people about spaying and neutering their pets. We have discussed how to get the general public more tuned in to the need for some no-cost and low-cost spay/neuter clinics to stop the births. This is the only method that will prevent the dumping of animals on country roads, overloading animal rescue organizations and overwhelming shelters.

In 2022, the number of animals killed in Oklahoma is staggering. Can we please discuss a low-cost or no-cost spay/neuter facility for people who love their animals but do not have the means to meet the prices of regular veterinarians?

We are failing our animals miserably. Are we ready to do something different?

