Letter: We need more information on Pryor industrial park TIF plan

Those of us who work at the polls during elections are often disturbed by how many people come in saying, “I do not have a clue who these candidates are or what these issues, state questions, etc., are about, but I am here to vote.”

Although the citizens of Mayes County will not be voting on the latest issue, we need to be informed so we can contact our county commissioner to ask how they intend to vote.

The issue, a tax increment financing district (TIF), rests in the hands of our three commissioners. The questions we need answered are:

How does a TIF work; how will it affect the community; why are so many meetings being held behind closed doors; why is the name of the company asking for the TIF a secret; why does it feel like the pro-side is in such a rush to vote on this; and how will this affect current businesses at the MidAmerica Industrial Park?

We are told the industrial park is suffering from a shortage of employees. A new business is bound to draw some of the current employees away, which could result in long-time businesses having to close. Do we want that?

It has been said that the only people objecting to the TIF are old people and Mayes County Republicans. If so, why is that? Could it be that these are the folks who have researched this matter?

We ask that citizens do their homework, call their commissioners – Ryan Ball, Matt Swift and Darrell Yoder – and use their God-given right to express their opinions.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

