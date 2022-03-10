 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need more information on Pryor industrial park TIF plan

  • 0

Those of us who work at the polls during elections are often disturbed by how many people come in saying, “I do not have a clue who these candidates are or what these issues, state questions, etc., are about, but I am here to vote.”

Although the citizens of Mayes County will not be voting on the latest issue, we need to be informed so we can contact our county commissioner to ask how they intend to vote.

The issue, a tax increment financing district (TIF), rests in the hands of our three commissioners. The questions we need answered are:

How does a TIF work; how will it affect the community; why are so many meetings being held behind closed doors; why is the name of the company asking for the TIF a secret; why does it feel like the pro-side is in such a rush to vote on this; and how will this affect current businesses at the MidAmerica Industrial Park?

We are told the industrial park is suffering from a shortage of employees. A new business is bound to draw some of the current employees away, which could result in long-time businesses having to close. Do we want that?

People are also reading…

It has been said that the only people objecting to the TIF are old people and Mayes County Republicans. If so, why is that? Could it be that these are the folks who have researched this matter?

We ask that citizens do their homework, call their commissioners – Ryan Ball, Matt Swift and Darrell Yoder – and use their God-given right to express their opinions.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

"When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to demonstrate support and unity for his country, what was Trump’s response? He demanded that Zelenskyy initiate an investigation of Biden and his family before the United States would provide support for Ukraine and its people," says Tulsa resident Bob Bianchini.

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

"Assuming that they might come up with a book of which the vast majority agrees should be banned, this group forgets that one of the best ways to get a child – particularly a teenager – to read something is to tell him or her that they cannot do so," writes Tulsa John Harlan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert