Letter: We need leaders with some courage

Their hypocrisy is so predictable. Members of our Republican delegation (Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice and Kevin Hern) expressed their outrage at the Justice Department/FBI search of former president Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Yet they turned a blind eye to the death and destruction of the Jan. 6 raid at the U.S. Capitol.

Their sycophancy knows no bounds to a man with a history of shady business practices, tax evasion, contemptuous behavior toward women and minorities, and is possibly the most litigious man in America.

Our state and country have so many issues to solve. Meanwhile, our legislators are still stuck in “the big lie” of an almost 2-year-old election, continue to reject efforts at compromise for gun control, and ignore the needs of women and families. We will start the new school season with a deficit of eligible teachers.

Inhofe laments the lagging numbers of military recruits, yet failed to support efforts to increase benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq on one of the votes. Why would young men and women enlist to fight for our country, only to return brain-damaged, maimed or paralyzed, and be told their injuries don’t qualify for benefits?

The IRS has a backlog of millions of tax returns, yet Lankford and Inhofe voted against hiring more agents.

It’s past time for teamwork and collaboration. We need leaders who are not afraid to cross party lines and, heaven forbid, disappoint Donald Trump.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.