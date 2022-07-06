Letter: We need guardrails around candidate misinformation

It is clearly time for this nation to put some guardrails around the First Amendment that prevent political candidates running outright lies in their campaign ads.

Just two examples from the recent onslaught of Republican candidates’ TV ads are these blatant examples: That Trump built a wall that ended illegal entry at our southern border, and Trump made the United States energy independent.

A Republican candidate for our state Legislature actually makes these two outrageous claims in an ad that ran daily on local TV stations. If ever the intelligence of an entire state has been more blatantly insulted, I cannot cite when.

What a violent assault on the truth and integrity of responsible political discourse. Shame on the candidate and shame on our state for tolerating such abjectly dangerous nonsense.

