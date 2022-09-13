Letter: We may need more taxes to handle the coming crises

I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. That was a time when the U.S. was building the interstate highway system. That was our government doing those huge things.

The highest income tax rate was about 90%. In the mid-1980s, it was thought that individuals could spend their money better so tax rates began a decline. At the same time, deficits began to grow.

The problem is that individuals don't build interstate highways. Right now we are experiencing droughts, floods, rising oceans among other things. It may be time for taxes to increase so that our government can begin solving these and other problems without bigger deficits.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.