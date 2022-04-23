Letter: We haven't always stood tall for freedom

Were it placed in a different context, I would agree with a recent letter which said Ukraine was one of those, "you’re either in or you’re out moments in history."

Let's look at the history: Hungary in 1956 for a few weeks celebrated a victory. The Hungarian freedom fighters had kicked the Russian soldiers out of Budapest. To make their revolt stick, they asked anti-communist western nations for arms.

Two western nations came to offer arms. Spain's Francisco Franco would send arms and Germany's Conrad Adenauer would let Franco refuel on German soil.

Boy, that was one those “you’re either in or you’re out” moments in history!

Russia got weapons from the U.S. government. In 1940, Russia received tractors, tanks, airplanes, trucks and so on through the lend-lease program.

The Eisenhower White House showed its true colors when it blocked the Franco plan to rush to the aid of Hungary. This betrayal of by Ike occurred despite broadcasts beaming from Radio Free Europe into Budapest to revolt and weapons would be forthcoming.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.