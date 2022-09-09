Letter: 'We' have some questions for Sen. James Lankford

On Sept. 1, the Tulsa World published an article about Senator James Lankford's appearance at The Tulsa Regional Chamber's congressional forum (“Lankford discusses ‘we,’” Sept. 1).

When was this event announced? Was it open to the public?

I've wanted to ask Lankford questions since he's been in office. Questions like, why is he still in office having sworn to God and the Constitution he would be an "impartial juror" during the first impeachment trial when he gave at least five press conferences during the trial advocating for the defense?

Did he not know what "impartial" meant? And about more recent issues, I'd ask him if he takes classified and top secret documents home, if he thinks the FBI should be threatened, and if he agrees with Sen. Lindsey Graham that there will be "rioting in the streets" if President Donald Trump is arrested? Why hasn't he called for calm?

And finally, I'd like to know as he apologized to Black Tulsans for his outrageous behavior undermining faith in American elections... where is my apology?

His "we" has never included me. “We should have dialogue on hard issues..." Just not with citizens like me.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.