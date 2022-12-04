Letter: We don't need a zealot in the Governor's Office

On Nov. 9, Gov. Kevin Stitt, in celebrating his reelection the previous day, spoke a prayer on the steps of the Capitol in public before a crowd of supporters and media. In part, he said this:

“Father, we just claim Oklahoma for you. Every square inch, we claim it for you in the name of Jesus… We battle against flesh and blood, against principalities of darkness. Father, we just come against that, we just loose your will over our state right now in the name of Jesus. … as the authority that I have as governor, and the spiritual authority and the physical authority that you give me. I claim Oklahoma for you.”

I would like to go on record that these words, coming from the governor of our state, are deeply offensive to me, as they should be to any other U.S. citizen. Our governor is not elected by the people to wage holy war against anyone.

This man clearly does not understand his official role, much less his authority. He should be reminded of it, reprimanded, and brought to heel by his peers, the collective elected representatives of our Legislature.

I would also like to take this opportunity to publicly reclaim my few square inches of Oklahoma as free from religious zealotry. I urge all like-minded citizens to do the same.

