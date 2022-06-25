Letter: We deserve better than inaction on gun violence

I attended the Tulsa Crime Stoppers' town hall on June 14 which addressed the recent horrific Tulsa shooting. The meeting was informative and offered helpful suggestions for being aware of our surroundings.

There was well-deserved recognition for the Tulsa police and first responders. However, gun policy discussion was declared off limits, therefore ignoring the actual core problem.

Every country deals with mental health issues and extremists. But only the U.S. allows people in crisis to have such easy access to firearms. Research shows that stronger gun safety laws work and are associated with lower rates of gun violence, mostly suicides and homicides.

States with dangerous policies like permitless carry have higher rates of gun deaths and injuries. Oklahoma lawmakers have weakened our gun laws, despite the fact that over 700 Oklahomans are killed by guns annually and 1,435 are wounded.

In 1996 Australia suffered 35 deaths at a shooting in a cafe, and 12 days later stricter gun control regulations began. Since then, not one mass shooting has occurred, while this country so far in 2022 has experienced 250.

At the town hall, the security investments by schools and businesses were discussed. Why not also address firearms accessibility? I can only hope and pray our state lawmakers will start making decisions to help me feel safe again, because right now I do not. We deserve better.

