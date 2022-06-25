 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We deserve better than inaction on gun violence

  • 0

I attended the Tulsa Crime Stoppers' town hall on June 14 which addressed the recent horrific Tulsa shooting. The meeting was informative and offered helpful suggestions for being aware of our surroundings.

There was well-deserved recognition for the Tulsa police and first responders. However, gun policy discussion was declared off limits, therefore ignoring the actual core problem.

Every country deals with mental health issues and extremists. But only the U.S. allows people in crisis to have such easy access to firearms. Research shows that stronger gun safety laws work and are associated with lower rates of gun violence, mostly suicides and homicides.

States with dangerous policies like permitless carry have higher rates of gun deaths and injuries. Oklahoma lawmakers have weakened our gun laws, despite the fact that over 700 Oklahomans are killed by guns annually and 1,435 are wounded.

In 1996 Australia suffered 35 deaths at a shooting in a cafe, and 12 days later stricter gun control regulations began. Since then, not one mass shooting has occurred, while this country so far in 2022 has experienced 250.

People are also reading…

At the town hall, the security investments by schools and businesses were discussed. Why not also address firearms accessibility? I can only hope and pray our state lawmakers will start making decisions to help me feel safe again, because right now I do not. We deserve better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Undermining U.S. energy industry brings shameful results

Letter: Undermining U.S. energy industry brings shameful results

"Electric cars might be the wave of the future but there’s no plan in place to make them affordable, charging stations are here and there, but yet we punish hardworking Americans with these soaring gas prices and higher food and transportation prices," says Tulsa resident Eileen Nash.

Letter: Climate change action needs to be more gradual

Letter: Climate change action needs to be more gradual

"What I am opposed to is the current administration's sledge hammer approach to eliminating the alleged deleterious effects of fossil fuels by suddenly eliminating or drastically curtailing their use without regard to the consequences," says Tulsa resident Roger Williams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert