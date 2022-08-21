Letter: We can stop a resurgence of polio

Polio was eradicated from the United States in 1979. Until recently, most of us knew someone who polio had touched. For me, it was one of my grandparents. Thanks to the help of science, our grandparents were able to erase the concern of polio from the generations that followed, until now.

As we watched COVID-19 spread across the nation, I watched with confusion as younger generations showed pockets of resistance to vaccinations, even in my own family. I was astounded at their decision, because they knew someone who had dealt with the effects of a crippling disease. They continue to see ways in which polio affects their grandfather's life well into his 80s.

Now here we are two years later, seeing a resurgence of polio. Why? Because of people’s refusal to be vaccinated. With COVID, I understood that people are afraid of new vaccines; they were an unknown quantity to them.

The polio vaccine has been around for more than 50 years. It has been proven safe and effective time and again. I don’t understand what the payoff is for this high-risk gamble. People are going to watch their children suffer, and in some cases, die.

I do not wish this on anyone. There is still time before the polio wave hits Oklahoma. If you hurry, you can obtain these vaccinations for your family. Please don’t delay!

For those of us who study history, we hope to learn from it to prevent it repeating. I encourage you to talk to your primary care provider, local pharmacist or county health department. You can also learn more from the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families at okhealthyfamily.org.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.