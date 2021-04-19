Letter: We are all cousins

I read the Tulsa World and watch the news every day. I cannot believe how much hate has grown in our country.

There is hate over the color of one's skin, faith, gender, way of life and now political affiliation.

God must be looking down at us and weeping. He must be thinking, "They just don't understand; they are all my children!"

I have been doing genealogy for a hobby for almost 30 years. The one thing I started to see is that we are all cousins. We are all family. We are all His children.

I am losing faith in us. My only hope is that the young kids today can see through all the hate.

Years ago, and I do mean years ago, when I was in school, we had to do a family tree. I don't know if kids in school today still do that or not, but they should.

But, they should also take it one step further. They should do research on their ancestors.

They should then write about the one that stands out, the one that touches their heart.

They may find a classmate who is a cousin; they never know.

The one thing, the most important thing, they will see is that we are all cousins; we are all family.