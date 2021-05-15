Letter: We are all Americans

I was appalled the letter "Deport leftists" on May 10 was even published by the Tulsa World.

It was one of the most divisive, idiotic, far-right extremist letters I've read in a long time.

President Donald Trump lost the election by more than 7 million votes and divided this country so badly. His four-year divisive rhetoric caused our Capitol to be breached on Jan. 6, killing and injuring several Capitol police officers.

We are all Americans.

If a person doesn't like President Joe Biden and the "leftists" to the point of wanting them deported, perhaps that person should leave America for a country that supports a dictatorship or autocratic society.

This is not who we are. We've been a democratic society supporting a democracy for over 240 years.

America: Love it or leave it.

