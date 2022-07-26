Letter: We all need to pitch in to beat COVID-19

No, this is not a conflict initiated by China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.

It is an invasion of trillions of microscopic soldiers – COVID-19, delta, omicron and their mutations. It is a world in conflict on how to survive this global attack. They are lying in wait for another wave of infections.

Of all the wars in which there were U.S. fatal casualties from 1900 to now (World War 1, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan), almost twice as many Americans have died in the last two years from these viruses than in war. Millions more have suffered from the illness. Think about that.

During World War II, for four years Americans supported the war effort with rationing of sugar, coffee, tires, shoes and gas, plus gathering metals. Men went off to war and women worked in manufacturing to help meet war needs (think “Rosie the Riveter”). We came together in the fight against our common enemies.

What is our sacrifice today to win this new and novel war? Merely getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in public gatherings. If done, hopefully we will win this war in fewer years than those of World War II. Do your part to be an American patriot.

