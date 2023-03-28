The International Panel on Climate Change just come out with its new report. As in the past, it’s filled with doom and gloom about global warming. I

t’s unlikely we will do much about it. We are a capitalist nation where the moral compass points toward money.

My concern with global warming has to do with the extreme drought it causes.

For example, we already know the Colorado river basin has been drying up for years. And, notwithstanding the recent atmospheric rivers that came over the California coast, the extreme drought in that area is expected to continue and worsen for years to come

The agriculture supported by Lake Powell and Lake Mead, along with the Great Salt Lake, among other reservoirs in the west are drying up. Millions of homes and businesses that depend on water are increasingly at risk.

Likewise, the hydroelectric power from Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Mead’s Hoover dam supplying millions of customers could cease once their respective power pools drop below certain levels.

To the extent any of those threats are realized, it would create an economic collapse that would easily eclipse the Great Depression on the 1930s, and probably be felt around the world.

At some point we will find the truth of an old Cree Indian proverb that we cannot eat money.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.