Letter: Watch out for the latest scam targeting Amazon users

I want to let people know about a new scam. A lady claiming to be from Amazon’s fraud department called me claiming someone had used my name, but used a new Amazon account number to order something expensive to an address in California.

She asked me to spell my name, told me not to access my Amazon account then said a $94,000 order from my name to another new Amazon account in my name was on its way to El Paso, Texas.

She then stated that she was in contact with the Federal Reserve (the Federal Reserve has nothing at all to do with fraud) and Social Security because 96 people were using my name and Social Security number.

That was the hook. Then she asked if she could connect me directly to Social Security, where I am sure they would want me to verify my Social Security number.

That is the scam. If they know your name and Social Security number, they can then look to social media (I do not use social media myself) and discover everything else they need to steal your identity.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.