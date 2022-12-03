Letter: Watch out for the latest phone scam

On Nov. 22, I was watching the 5 p.m. news. Part of the program was an interview with a man whose mother believed the “G’ma-grandson” scam that’s going around. He’d gotten involved and some funds had been retrieved.

I have had these calls, and I have a suggestion.

As I recall, that calls were during the late hours of the day, about 9 p.m. If you get a “G’ma” call, take a deep breath, count to 10 and if the voice you hear does not sound like a grandson, just hang up.

If you realize this is a stranger, you can hang up or if you feel a little irritated, turn the call around on the caller and play their game. I did that, asking questions, and when I used the phrase “that’s quite a story,” I heard a click.

