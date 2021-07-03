Letter: Watch out for proposed changes in retired veteran benefits

I served in the U.S. Navy for 23 good years. The only bad year was 1966 in Vietnam, where I was infected by Agent Orange.

I am currently considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be 100% disabled.

My wife is a member of the Enlisted Association Auxiliary. It advocates for retired military benefits.

It recently notified us of a push in Congress to help balance our federal budget on the backs of our retired veterans. Congress is considering an option for us to pay for Tricare for Life, which is currently provided at no cost for those of us who served 20 years or more.

That change would cost us $1,100 a year.

There is much more to see in this attempt to deny the retired military and others who served access to veterans benefits, including the possibility of closing or downsizing 48 military treatment facilities.

My brother is currently fighting cancer at the Muskogee VA Hospital. They are giving him care he could not afford any other way.

This attempt to destroy the earned rights by veterans by Congress to balance our large budget must be stopped.