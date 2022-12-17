 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Watch foreign travel

  • 0

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform.

I'm a bleeding-heart liberal, and I take personal responsibility seriously. WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed to the relief for many millions of her countrymen including myself.

A victory for our government in very trying times in our relationship with Russia.

Our citizens, especially pro athletes, should be more concerned about taking jobs in countries that are hostile toward the U.S. It's easy to find the travel advisories from the U.S. State Department online.

Is it worth making those extra dollars to put family, friends and government in harm's way?

Hostage taking has been happening for a long time where the multinational corporations have operated in not-so-safe regions. Some paid huge ransoms to free their employees.

In this case, the U.S. swapped a person with the blood of many innocent people on his hands. I hope the next high-profile person considers personal responsibility before making airline reservations. The same goes for anyone with thoughts of foreign adventure.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: TU endowment

Letter: TU endowment

"TU can be proud of its heritage, supporting both academics and athletics." says Tulsa resident Kent Schobe.

Letter: The people have spoken

Letter: The people have spoken

"The Republicans can’t compete with the Democrats. The two parties operate vastly different." says Claremore resident George Jones.

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

"Today, ironically, we must still debate the differences between the two ideologies so all age groups will understand the differences and how much it really matters," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert