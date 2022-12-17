Letter: Watch foreign travel

I'm a bleeding-heart liberal, and I take personal responsibility seriously. WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed to the relief for many millions of her countrymen including myself.

A victory for our government in very trying times in our relationship with Russia.

Our citizens, especially pro athletes, should be more concerned about taking jobs in countries that are hostile toward the U.S. It's easy to find the travel advisories from the U.S. State Department online.

Is it worth making those extra dollars to put family, friends and government in harm's way?

Hostage taking has been happening for a long time where the multinational corporations have operated in not-so-safe regions. Some paid huge ransoms to free their employees.

In this case, the U.S. swapped a person with the blood of many innocent people on his hands. I hope the next high-profile person considers personal responsibility before making airline reservations. The same goes for anyone with thoughts of foreign adventure.

