Letter: War memory

The April 23 obituary of Oscar Nipps, Jr. of the 1st Calvary brought back a memory ("Broken Arrow WWII vet accepted star treatment with grace, humor").

“They looked like Greek gods,” Mrs. Walker described the American soldiers of the Army’s 1st Calvary Division as they emerged from the tanks that crashed through the tall stone walls of the Santo Tomas University campus in Manilla that had been turned into a prison by the Japanese.

A soldier swept her up into his arms and comforted her as she wept with joy.

It was February 1945, and Gen. Douglas McArthur had sent a quick strike force to rescue the over 3,000 starving civilian internees imprisoned there in inhumane conditions since January 1942.

Mrs. Walker was my 9th grade teacher in the International School in Bangkok. Her son, Bill, was in my class and her daughter was in the 7th grade.

One summer during college, I worked near San Francisco and reconnected with the Walkers who were living there.