Letter: Wanting rationality

A recent letter questions who “the people” are that spoke in the Georgia senatorial election ("The people have spoken," Dec. 15).

The writer implies that the Republican Party could not win even though its policies are beneficial and ethical. The writer divides members of the Democratic Party into three groups: elitists, communicators and the "gullible" who won't hear "opposing ideas." Without evidence, the writer blames elitists.

Beyond insulting the intelligence of 1.8 million Georgia voters, this personifies our current electoral situation. Some Republicans seem beyond understanding that their ideas are opposed through thoughtful evaluation by voters of all persuasion.

The extreme wings of both parties, conservatives and progressives, are blind to the simple fact that "the people” want rationality and moderation — the very basis of the Constitution and the reason this country’s political structure has survived and thrived. It has absolutely nothing to do with supposedly misguided elitist leaders or alleged election perfidy, and everything to do with the peoples’ free choice.

I write not in defense of the Democratic Party, far from it, but in opposition to zealous and myopic policies that have no place in our real world.

