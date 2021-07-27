 Skip to main content
Letter: Want to hear from those supporting House Bill 1775 rules
Letter: Want to hear from those supporting House Bill 1775 rules

We now have read a news story and editorial of praise for the person who voted no to the emergency rules for House Bill 1775 ("She was the only education board member to vote 'no' on critical race theory rules. Here's how she feels," July 18 and "Editorial: A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775," July 20).

When do we hear about the rationale of those who voted for the rules?

After all, we have heard this is a source of fair and balanced reporting.

Cecil Snider, Owasso

