Letter: Want to fix elections? Go with vote by mail.

I absolutely agree with everything Bob Doucette said in his opinion piece in the Tulsa World about election security (“Playing games with elections,” April 3).

However, he failed to mention probably the most effective method to give regular people a fighting chance to exercise their right to vote —a robust, no-reason-required mail-in ballot system.

Look at the state of Washington to see how effective mail-in ballots can be. Washington is totally vote by mail, no polling places. They have very high voter participation numbers (much higher than Oklahoma and most other states) and an infinitesimal amount of voter fraud.

Our elected representatives should be spending their time and effort on improving and expanding the mail-in ballot process to make elections more secure and safer.

