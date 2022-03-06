Letter: Want Oklahoma to be top 10? Stop undermining schools

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to be a top 10 state. Stitt wants Oklahoma to recruit large companies to locate, relocate, or expand in Oklahoma. These companies want an environment that helps them attract and retain an educated workforce.

Oklahoma has a top 10 vocational/technology educational system. Oklahoma has an excellent Pre-K and kindergarten system. Oklahoma colleges and universities turn out highly trained teachers who leave the state.

But Oklahoma elementary and high schools have overcrowded classrooms and overworked teachers. Oklahoma schools have too few counselors for students living in today’s stressful society. Oklahoma teachers deserve a salary commensurate with their education and the respect due their position. Teachers cannot be replaced with just any state employee as Stitt believes.

Oklahoma legislators, many of whom have not stepped into a classroom since graduation, now want to tell teachers what to teach and how to teach it. They want to take tax money from public schools and allow “parental choice” to determine where the money goes (vouchers).

They want to determine the books students read. They seem to be against classroom discussion of any topic they don't agree with, thus stifling a student's ability to develop critical thinking skills.

Oklahoma education is underfunded and will soon be over-regulated. Until public schools are properly funded, Oklahoma will never be a top 10 state and will be fighting an uphill battle in the quest for that large company with thousands of employees.

