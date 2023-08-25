Public education is the foundation of our community. Our dedicated teachers and staff work tirelessly to ensure our children are prepared for a promising future. Their role is critical, and the environment in which they operate should be conducive to teaching and growth.

The state superintendent, a position of significant influence and responsibility, holds the duty to foster such an environment across all school districts.

Through his recent attack of an educator on social media, Ryan Walters has shown a lack of professionalism, and he has put the children of Union Public Schools in danger.

In an age where cyberbullying is rampant and its effects well-documented, his actions inadvertently send a message to students that such behavior is acceptable. More disturbingly, it sets a dangerous precedent, creating a culture that has encouraged harm toward children.

Walters' actions tarnish the reputation of our educational institutions and poses a real threat to the safety and well-being of our students. Our community deserves leadership that upholds the integrity of the education system, prioritizing the well-being and development of our children.

Tulsa's children deserve better. We must collectively stress the importance of our public-school systems, while also ensuring that those in positions of power maintain a high standard of behavior that aligns with the values we wish to instill in our children.

Public education is the backbone of our future. Let's protect it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false