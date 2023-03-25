State Superintendent Ryan Walters’s continued attack on public education via his fabricated war on “wokeness” hurts educators and learners, and does nothing to address Oklahoma’s most urgent educational challenges: teacher recruitment and retention and improved student learning outcomes.

His fervor for book bans and silencing teachers who aim to ensure that all students feel safe, welcomed and included in our classrooms embody an authoritarianism that undermines basic democratic principles.

Oklahoma’s educational system is on the brink of collapse with many schools barely functioning due to staff shortages and lack of resources.

Perhaps because Walters spends his time making "outraged white man in a car” videos railing against teaching about the oppressive policies and systems that many of our students experience first-hand, he fails to attend to the most basic responsibilities of his job — creating opportunities for educators and young people to learn and grow together.

All the while, our students continue to suffer the fallout from his willful negligence.

Walters owes it to all Oklahomans to abandon his culture crusade and get down to the business of strengthening our schools. Our future depends on it.

