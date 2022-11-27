 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wake up, people. Trump not fit to be president

Come on, folks. Donald Trump is not the man to be the president of the United States.

When he opens his mouth, he’s lying. He’s a phony. He’s not for us, the citizens. Trump is only for Trump.

The state of New York didn’t like him, but when he won and became president, the New York elite had to accept him. That was his fame and fortune, and he wants to keep it.

Please, open your eyes and your mind. Trump is not an honest, loyal American. He is a “me” person. He’d not a good person to be president.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

