Letter: Waiver for enhanced child nutrition program needs to be continued

With summer near, children will no longer having access to their school’s lunch programs on a daily basis. Recent figures from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma suggest around 20% of children in Tulsa are experiencing food insecurity.

Tulsa Public Schools participates in the federally mandated Summer Food Service Program with the Summer Café. Prior to the pandemic, students could attend a hosting site daily to receive one meal that must be consumed on site.

In response to social distancing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for administering school lunches, approved the Nationwide Waiver to Allow Non-Congregate Meal Service.

This waiver allowed students to receive multiple meals at once to take home. Many states more than doubled the number of meals served last summer when compared to the summer of 2019 thanks to the waiver and volunteers.

In addition to students being able to have multiple meals to take home, many community businesses volunteered to be host sites to further increase the access to food for children. The waiver is set to expire in June and if it expires, children will again be required to travel to the nearest school for one meal instead of being able to have a week of meals from one visit.

Lawmakers need to be pushing for the continuation of the waiver as a means to combat the growing number of food-insecure children. Business owners can apply to be a host site for Summer Café by visiting the Tulsa Public Schools website.

