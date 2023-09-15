I'm writing concerning a Tulsa World employee — Jim Welch, a paper deliverer from Wagoner. What a good man!

Jim goes above and beyond for others. I had knee surgery, which made it difficult for me to walk and get my Tulsa World newspaper. Jim placed it on my front porch, bless him.

Recently, we have a paper thief in our neighborhood, and consequently I had an empty paper holder. So, our newspaper is placed on the porch again by Jim.

He is truly the best paper deliverer we have ever had. Jim Welch is a great model for any type of employee.

