Letter: Vouchers would improve schools? Try properly funding public schools instead

In the March 24 Tulsa World, a front page story about the vote on the school voucher bill ("Voucher debate goes late") includes is a statement attributed to state Sen. Julie Daniels. She said the measure gives parents an opportunity to give kids a better education.

This seems to be an ironic statement coming from someone in our state Legislature. It's because of the Legislature's lack of funding for public education that issues like this even come up.

The Legislature has the responsibility to give all our children a better education, not some private school that can reject anyone they don't want.

This voucher would further erode the inadequate funding and support that public education gets from the Legislature now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

