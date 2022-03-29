Letter: Vouchers would help parents who want more for their kids

Some claim a school voucher program would, “give money… to students at private schools, taking money from public schools.”

On the contrary, parents who feel that public schools often teach history and values contrary to their faith have had to pay twice – helping fund public schools while paying a private school to educate their children.

Public school propagandists imply that these parents are so rich that private schooling is no big deal. That might be true for a few, but many families make considerable sacrifices to send their children to a school that will respect their values. Refunding these families a fraction of taxes they pay to fund public schools that they don’t use is only fair.

If you have been swayed by the dishonest radio ads implying that vouchers are unfair because it means “rich people” are thereby “given” taxpayer dollars, remember that parents who choose private schools are taxpayers too, who have felt forced to pay double for their children’s education for decades. Support simple tax fairness – support vouchers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

