Letter: Vouchers avoid fixing bad school

There has been a consistent push from Republicans to privatize our school systems for decades. The most recent push is towards vouchers and charter schools.

These are often argued for in the name of school choice, but I would argue these programs are directly detrimental to students and rarely offer any choice anyway.

Voucher programs allow people to send their students to other school districts, should they want to.

Intuitively, this sounds great because parents could take their children out of a struggling school system and send them to a better one.

But the rules around these voucher programs are not always clear and often allow students to be sent to charter schools or private religious institutions.

This funnels tax dollars away from already struggling public schools and towards private companies.

Even when you assume that vouchers will only go toward students attending other public schools, there are still problems.

The logistics of getting students to far-away districts essentially excludes poorer families because they may not have the time or means to get their student to school.