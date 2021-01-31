Letter: Voting for Bigfoot after hunting season

I was so relieved to read that state Rep. Justin Humphrey clarified the intent of his legislation by saying, "I want to be really clear that we are not going to kill Bigfoot. We are going to trap a live Bigfoot." ("Southeastern Oklahoma rep says Bigfoot hunting would not be about killing the fabled creature," Jan. 23).

However, he didn't say what they are going to do with a live Bigfoot.

I assume that Bigfoot will then be brought to the state Capitol.

My question: Will Bigfoot have to run for the position of state representative or will he automatically become a state representative?

If there is an intelligence test for state representatives, perhaps Bigfoot and Rep. Humphrey could take it together, sitting side by side, for mutual assistance.

