Letter: Vote out the people who minimize what happened on Jan. 6

I was watching the news on television Thursday night, with several political candidates regarding the televised hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the Capitol

The candidates remarked how they would not watch the broadcast (they didn’t feel it was newsworthy) and it made me wonder, how can these individuals – who are supposed to represent us – be so uninformed about any issue that impacts our country?

It is time for all citizens (voters) in this country to rise up and show candidates how informed we are about their candidacy and vote them out of office.

