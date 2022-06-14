 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote out the people who minimize what happened on Jan. 6

  • 0

I was watching the news on television Thursday night, with several political candidates regarding the televised hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the Capitol

The candidates remarked how they would not watch the broadcast (they didn’t feel it was newsworthy) and it made me wonder, how can these individuals – who are supposed to represent us – be so uninformed about any issue that impacts our country?

It is time for all citizens (voters) in this country to rise up and show candidates how informed we are about their candidacy and vote them out of office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Religious dogma is driving our politics

Letter: Religious dogma is driving our politics

"The reason that the Founding Fathers added the separation of church and state in the Constitution is to ensure that religious dogma would not permeate the workings of a democratically driven government," says Muskogee resident Roger Redden.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert