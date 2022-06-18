Letter: Vote on candidate's merits, not party affiliation

I have begun to view partisan politics as the terminal disease of self-government. The goal must be to eliminate parties and require candidates to, once again, run for office based upon their participation in the "marketplace of ideas."

No longer should candidates for public office rely on the nebulous concept of toeing the party line. That makes the party the determiner of who the electorate puts in office. Citizens are entitled to fill these jobs based upon what the candidates for office have to offer us, not what they have to offer their party.

Donald Trump is a clear example of how party politics can be used to obscure a candidate's true objective. This has to end or we are in danger of becoming the Russia of the West. We need to end gerrymandering and the filibuster. Prosecute his minions as well as Trump before he becomes Donald the dictator.

