The city’s continuance to pour money into Zink Lake, under the guise of proposition 2 in the latest Improve Our Tulsa proposal for parks and recreation, is merely a continuum of the poor management that built the new dam.

The old Zink Lake never passed water quality standards, and new and old safety hazards will prevent touted recreation. The new lake will be no different. It is the same water!

There will never be “Olympic class” or competitive events in that stretch of the river as Mayor G.T. Bynum has asserted. Ask the experts.

Bacteria levels and industrial pollution, including routine visible and invisible hydrocarbons from the refinery, will continue for decades.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality have no clout to stop the pollution. Even though this pollution is known, visible and acknowledged, city officials and the mayor continue to mislead the voters that the water can test safe when the dam is complete.

The bacterial issue will never go away unless exorbitant and unjustifiable expenditures treat the runoff from the many creeks upstream of the dam.

We need additional restrooms and parking along the east bank of the river parks area but not on the polluted west bank.

On Aug. 8 voters should say “No” to the proposition 2 part of the package despite the needs for legitimate line items in that proposition.

A no vote is the only way to keep politicians from log rolling unjustified expenditures of mismanaged projects into these propositions.

Editor's note: The Improve Our Tulsa package has four propositions. The second is for $146.7 million for community facilities bonds to use for parks and recreation.

