Letter: Vote no on Tulsa franchise agreement

Have you received the “vote yes" postcard for the 15-year AEP-PSO franchise agreement election scheduled for Feb. 8? This month, many Tulsa voters received this AEP-PSO propaganda. Why did you receive a 2022 non-exclusive franchise agreement postcard seeking a "yes" vote, but not one physical notification of the opportunity to discuss the proposal?

Can you easily locate and read the content of the franchise agreement?

Who makes a 15-year commitment without knowing the content of the agreement? Would you buy a house not knowing any of the details?

Why is there low information available about the content of the proposed 15-year franchise agreement available? Why was there no aggressive effort to reach out to the business and residential consumers to discuss the agreement? Who is driving the priorities of the consumers' energy needs? Is this proposal business and residential customer-driven, or corporately driven?

There is a better deal to be made.