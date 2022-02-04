Letter: Vote no on Tulsa franchise agreement

Have you received the “vote yes" postcard for the 15-year AEP-PSO franchise agreement election scheduled for Feb. 8? This month, many Tulsa voters received this AEP-PSO propaganda. Why did you receive a 2022 non-exclusive franchise agreement postcard seeking a "yes" vote, but not one physical notification of the opportunity to discuss the proposal?
Can you easily locate and read the content of the franchise agreement?
Who makes a 15-year commitment without knowing the content of the agreement? Would you buy a house not knowing any of the details?
Why is there low information available about the content of the proposed 15-year franchise agreement available? Why was there no aggressive effort to reach out to the business and residential consumers to discuss the agreement? Who is driving the priorities of the consumers' energy needs? Is this proposal business and residential customer-driven, or corporately driven?
There is a better deal to be made.
As business and residential customers alike, we have the option to leverage our voices and vote "no" to this hard-to-find AEP-PSO franchise agreement proposal.
Editor’s note: Voters can see the ballot language by visiting the OK Voter Portal website. The Tulsa World coverage of the agreement negotiations began in April 2021. PSO and the city of Tulsa held a town hall meeting in September and provided an online portal for comments. The Tulsa City Council discussed it at two meetings in November, hearing from citizens on the topic, before setting the election date.