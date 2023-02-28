How does legalizing the recreational use of drugs (marijuana) benefit Oklahomans? Impaired people not only harm themselves but affect the well-being, safety and security of others as well, especially our young people.

Illegal drug use along with alcohol abuse already plaques our society. Why would anyone want to encourage more drug use by legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes?

State Question 820 is not about whatever medicinal benefits the substance may have; it is strictly about legalizing getting high for the sake of getting high.

Vote no on SQ 820. Oklahoma needs less impaired people not more.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.