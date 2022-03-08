 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote no on cockfighting, bullhook bills

When I was about 12 years old, my divorced dad took me to a cockfight back in the woods outside of Sapulpa. It was horrific! Blood slung all over us, chickens screaming in pain as they were stabbed repeatedly with the knives attached to the other chicken’s legs.

I remember shaking all over and hearing grown men rooting for the winners, having no regard for the health and safety of the animal. I cried and ran back to the car.

That was almost 50 years ago, and I can still feel the horror.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives should vote no on House Bill 3281, known as the bull hook bill, and House Bill 3283, the bill designed to essentially undo the state's 20-year-old felony cockfight ban by lowering the punishment from a felony to a misdemeanor. Both were authored by state Rep. Justin Humphrey.

The use of bull hooks is an outdated and cruel practice, prohibited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

Please contact your legislators and ask them to vote no on HB 3281 and HB 3283.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

