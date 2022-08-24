Letter: Vote for Republicans in November

We have the midterm elections coming up. Whether you are a Democrat, independent or Republican, there is a lot at stake.

If you do not want to have your tax cuts taken back or raised, you should think about who you will vote for. When President Donald Trump was in office, he brought back manufacturing and money from overseas. If you do not want your jobs to go back overseas, you must vote for the Republican candidates.

Trump appointed good judges who believe in the Constitution. The unemployment rate was the lowest it has been in a long time. The African-American and Latino unemployment rate was the lowest it has ever been at any time in history. The women's unemployment rate was the lowest that it has been in a long time.

If you believe in the Constitution the way it is written, then think of what you could lose. Look at what the Democrats have brought you: higher food and gas costs. With the new Inflation Reduction Act bill that the Democrats just passed, your taxes will go up no matter what the Democrats are telling you. The manufacturers will only pass their tax costs to you.

If you do not want to go back to higher taxes and higher unemployment and if you do not want to lose a lot of your 401K, then vote Republican. So, think long and hard about your vote in November.

